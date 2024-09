Politics of Monday, 2 September 2024

Source: Classfmonline

Augustus Nana Kwasi, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NDC, warned NPP’s Chairman Wontumi against coercing NDC members into wearing NPP shirts, threatening severe consequences.



Kwasi accused Wontumi of using desperate tactics due to declining NPP campaign momentum and criticized NPP for last-minute projects.



The NDC emphasized their development policies and urged voters to support them.