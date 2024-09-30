A/R: NDC to deploy over 600 lawyers, accountants to monitor Dec. 7 polls

Politics of Monday, 30 September 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) plans to deploy over 600 lawyers and accountants to monitor the December elections in the Ashanti Region.



These professionals will act as agents to safeguard NDC votes and ensure transparency.



Deputy Director of Legal Affairs, George Loh, shared the strategy during the Oforikrom Constituency campaign launch, emphasizing the party’s determination to prevent any vote manipulation by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Ashanti Regional Secretary Dr. Frank Amoakohene set an ambitious target of winning all regional parliamentary seats, while Oforikrom candidate Ahmed Anwel Sadat expressed confidence in voter sentiment shifting toward the NDC.