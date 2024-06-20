A/R: NPP Youth demands apology from Mahama for assault on a CSU student

Politics of Thursday, 20 June 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The youth wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has demanded an apology from John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, following allegations that his bodyguards assaulted students at Christian Service University.



The incident reportedly occurred when students chanted "Mahama a we" (Mahama would lose the election) during the former President's visit for the school's 50th Anniversary.



The NPP youth condemned the assault and called on Mahama to ensure the bodyguards face legal action.



They also warned that they might advise students to prepare for self-defense at NDC events if no action is taken.