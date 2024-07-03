A/R: Police investigate shooting of three people at Barniekrom near Mankranso

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 3 July 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Police Service has launched an investigation into the shooting of three individuals by Osman Majeed in Barniekrom near Mankranso, Ashanti Region.



On July 2nd, 2024, Majeed reportedly shot the victims, alleging they were part of a group attacking him.



Police have retrieved a motorbike, eight spent cartridges, and four cutlasses from the scene.



The bodies have been sent for autopsy.



Majeed is currently at large, and efforts are underway to locate him.



The police urge the community to remain calm as the investigation continues to bring the suspect to justice.