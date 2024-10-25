A/R: Tension brews as Chief Justice petitioned over KK Sarpong chieftaincy dispute in Offinso

Regional News of Friday, 25 October 2024

Source: hotfmghana.com

Tensions in Offinso have escalated, prompting a petition to Ghana's Chief Justice and the Ministry of Chieftaincy regarding a chieftaincy dispute involving Dr. Kofi Koduah Sarpong (KK Sarpong).



Submitted by community leaders on October 21, the petition highlights delays by the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs, which have fueled frustrations and threatened local peace.



Following the death of Nana Wiafe Akenten III, KK Sarpong was nominated by the Queenmother, but rival claims from Nana Kwaku Amoako Poku have divided the community.



The petitioners warn of potential unrest and call for urgent judicial intervention to resolve the matter.