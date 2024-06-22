A/R: Three Prison officers interdicted for assaulting civilian

Regional News of Saturday, 22 June 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Ghana Prison Service has interdicted three officers from Ejura Municipal Prison in the Ashanti Region for allegedly assaulting 24-year-old Franklin Agyekum on June 4, 2024.



The officers, currently under police investigation, have expressed remorse and are in discussions with the victim's family to apologize.



Chief Superintendent Tachie Adjei Kofi, the prison commander, condemned the incident as unprofessional and hopes it won't recur.



The victim, receiving medical treatment at Ejura Government Hospital and Mampong Municipal Hospital, deserves compensation for his trauma, according to his father, Emmanuel Amoah.