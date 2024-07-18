A/R: Two mechanics remanded for allegedly beating man to death in Suame

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 18 July 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Suame District Court has remanded two mechanics, Awal Abu and Yusif Jyakator, for allegedly beating 26-year-old Omar Osman to death at Suame Kotoko in the Ashanti region.



The accused face charges of conspiracy to commit a crime and murder.



Prosecutors requested their remand for further investigation and advice from the Attorney General, which was granted by Judge Emmanuel Mawuli Ekuna.



The incident occurred on July 11, 2024, when Osman was attacked for allegedly stealing from their shop, leading to his death at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



The accused will reappear in court on July 30, 2024.