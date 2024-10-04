You are here: HomeNews2024 10 04Article 1989239

Source: 3news

A bag of cement was GH₵25 under NDC, but now it is more than GH₵100 – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama John Dramani Mahama

NDC Presidential Candidate John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his commitment to stabilizing Ghana's economy, promising to reduce prices of essentials like food and fuel.

He highlighted the NDC’s record, recalling that during his tenure, a bag of cement cost GH₵25, compared to over GH₵100 now.

Mahama criticized the current administration for rising prices, noting that fuel, which was GH₵14 per gallon in 2016, now exceeds GH₵70.

He pledged to lead a team to reverse these trends, making life more affordable for Ghanaians, especially rural communities.

