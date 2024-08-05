A dead goat can never be resurrected- Bawumia jabs Mahama

Politics of Monday, 5 August 2024

Source: Daily Guide

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the ruling NPP’s 2024 presidential candidate, has called on Ghanaians to reject former President John Mahama, criticizing his past tenure for corruption and policy failures.



During his visit to Asesewa, Bawumia argued that Mahama’s return would reverse the progress made under the current administration and vowed to deliver strong leadership and accountability if elected.



He emphasized his commitment to advancing Ghana’s development through digitalization and urged support for the NPP’s parliamentary candidate Joseph Tetteh to regain the Upper Manya Krobo seat.