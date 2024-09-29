You are here: HomeNews2024 09 29Article 1987283

A free and independent media is essential to a thriving democracy – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo highlighted the importance of independent media in democracy during his final attendance at the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Media Awards on September 28, 2024.

He emphasized that free and independent media is crucial for truth and accountability, empowering citizens to make informed decisions.

By serving as watchdogs, journalists hold power accountable, expose corruption, and promote government transparency.

He reaffirmed his commitment to press freedom, noting the repeal of the Criminal Libel Law and the passage of the Right to Information Act, which enable the media to operate without fear of persecution.

