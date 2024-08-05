You are here: HomeNews2024 08 05Article 1967054

Source: GNA

A good leader in four years can do better than a bad leader in eight years – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama speaking during his campaign tour in the Upper East Region John Dramani Mahama speaking during his campaign tour in the Upper East Region

Former President John Dramani Mahama, NDC’s 2024 presidential candidate, has argued that a good leader can achieve more in four years than a poor leader in eight.

Speaking during his campaign tour in the Upper East Region, Mahama urged Ghanaians to vote for the NDC on December 7 to end current hardships and build on the progress made during his previous term.

He highlighted past successes, such as resolving the energy crisis, and promised to address current challenges, ensuring Ghana's path to prosperity.

Mahama was accompanied by notable campaign figures, including Professor Joshua Alabi and Julius Debrah.

