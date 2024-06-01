A one-week-old company can still be successful in handling a contract – Gyampo on approval of 5G service operations to NextGen Infraco

Politics of Saturday, 1 June 2024

Source: 3news

University of Ghana Professor Ransford Gyampo has argued that dismissing the capabilities of younger companies is unfair, citing successful fledgling firms.



His comments respond to private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu's criticism of the government and Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful for approving a wholesale 5G service deal with NextGen Infraco, a company registered just a week before.



Kpebu questions the company’s lack of industry experience, calling the deal "cooked."



Gyampo stresses that many young companies have thrived through innovation, though he acknowledges that lack of transparency is a legitimate concern.



The deal granted NextGen Infraco a ten-year exclusivity for 5G services.