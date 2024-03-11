A-plus questions Akufo-Addo's willingness to assent to anti-LGBTQ+ bill

General News of Monday, 11 March 2024

Renowned musician Mr. Kwame Asare Obeng, better known as A-plus, has expressed skepticism regarding Ghana's ability to enact the recently approved anti-LGBTQ+ bill, citing concerns about President Akufo-Addo's reluctance to assent to it due to the country's reliance on foreign aid.



In a recent interview, A-plus highlighted Ghana's dependence on financial assistance from developed nations as a significant barrier to achieving true sovereignty. He argued that without robust domestic policies, Ghana would continue to be subject to external influence and domination.



"Akufo-Addo is unlikely to approve the bill because of Ghana's reliance on foreign aid. Our inability to stand independently financially makes true independence unattainable," A-plus asserted.



The musician's comments underscore broader anxieties about the impact of foreign influences on Ghana's legislative decisions. A-plus emphasized that unless Ghana takes decisive steps towards self-sufficiency, Western culture will continue to shape its policies.



Concluding his remarks, A-plus issued a sobering prediction, stating, "The anti-LGBTQ+ bill will not pass, whether Ghana wants it or not. As long as we depend on foreign aid, we are bound to accept Western culture."



As debates surrounding the bill escalate, A-plus's perspective offers a unique insight into the intricate dynamics between national autonomy and international support.



