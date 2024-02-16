ABA Fuseini criticises Akufo-Addo's reshuffle, calls it a political move

Politics of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu, ABA Fuseini, has expressed his skepticism regarding President Akufo-Addo's recent government reshuffle, asserting that it is primarily a political maneuver aimed at resourcing sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) who emerged victorious in their party's primaries.



President Akufo-Addo recently executed a substantial shake-up in his government, resulting in the removal of several long-standing ministers who had served for the past seven years.



Notably, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta was replaced by Mohammed Amin Adam, while Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu and Interior Minister Ambrose Dery were also among those replaced.



In an interview, the Sagnarigu lawmaker dismissed the reshuffle as a political gimmick. He highlighted that a critical analysis of the appointees, especially deputy ministers, reveals a trend of removing those who lost elections and those MPs who voluntarily opted not to seek reelection.



According to ABA Fuseini, this reshuffle is strategically orchestrated to ensure that resources are available to the newly appointed ministers, facilitating their campaigns for the upcoming 2024 election.



He pointed out that calls for the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta had been ongoing, even within the Minority, but the reshuffle did not occur until now. Fuseini argued that if the reshuffle had taken place earlier, it could have had a more significant economic impact.



"Why did the President not yield to our call and did the reshuffle at that time? At that time, it would have been more meaningful to make an economic impact," stated Alhaji Fuseini, who serves as the ranking Member on the Communication Committee in Parliament.