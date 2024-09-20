You are here: HomeNews2024 09 20Article 1983707

ACAA seeks accreditation for church leaders to observe Ghana's 2024 elections

The Alliance for Christian Advocacy Africa (ACAA) is seeking accreditation from the Electoral Commission of Ghana for church leaders from various African countries, including Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo, to observe the 2024 General Elections.

This initiative aims to involve pastors in promoting peaceful elections and contributing to academic research.

Participation is voluntary and offers no financial rewards, but participants will receive Certificates of Participation.

Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, ACAA's Executive Director, highlighted the vital role of church leaders in ensuring electoral integrity and preventing violence.

The initiative aims to integrate religious leaders into electoral processes for better governance.

