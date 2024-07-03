ACDT warns of cyber threats to Ghana's upcoming elections

General News of Wednesday, 3 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Africa Centre for Digital Transformation (ACDT) has issued a warning about potential cyber threats to Ghana’s December 7 elections, urging immediate action from stakeholders to protect the electoral process.



In a press release, the ACDT highlighted the increasing risk of cyber-attacks as digital systems become more integral to Ghanaian society, including elections.



Citing previous cyber incidents in West



Read full articleAfrica, the ACDT underscored the importance of safeguarding the upcoming elections. For instance, Nigeria's 2015 and 2019 elections faced cyber-attacks targeting the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and Sierra Leone’s 2018 elections saw similar threats aimed at disrupting the process.



In Ghana, the Electoral Commission's website was attacked during the 2016 elections, and numerous cyber threats prompted heightened cybersecurity measures in 2020.



To mitigate these risks, the ACDT recommends enhancing cybersecurity infrastructure, conducting regular security audits, training electoral officials, and running public awareness campaigns on digital literacy.



Executive Director of ACDT Kwesi Atuahene emphasized the need for preparedness to counter cyber threats and ensure a secure and credible electoral process. The ACDT pledges to support the Ghanaian government and all stakeholders in these efforts.