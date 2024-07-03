You are here: HomeNews2024 07 03Article 1956539

ACDT warns of cyber threats to Ghana's upcoming elections

The Africa Centre for Digital Transformation (ACDT) has issued a warning about potential cyber threats to Ghana’s December 7 elections, urging immediate action from stakeholders to protect the electoral process.

In a press release, the ACDT highlighted the increasing risk of cyber-attacks as digital systems become more integral to Ghanaian society, including elections.

Citing previous cyber incidents in West

