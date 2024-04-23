ACEP advocates for competition in Ghana's power distribution sector

General News of Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) has joined calls for increased competition within Ghana's power distribution sector, citing issues such as inadequate power distribution and unanticipated power interruptions by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) as driving factors behind this demand.



ACEP has been vocal in its criticism of ECG's service quality and its perceived indifference towards consumer grievances.



Kodzo Yaotse, Policy Lead for Petroleum and Conventional Energy at ACEP, addressed journalists during a workshop where he highlighted the reasons behind the frequent power outages, attributing them to a lack of funding for power plants and operational inefficiencies within ECG.



The workshop also discussed the utilization of IMF funds received by Ghana, which were not allocated as per the specified conditions, exacerbating the issue of legacy debt and financial strain on State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs).



Mr. Yaotse emphasized the need for funding to compensate Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) to mitigate the challenges arising from inefficiencies that lead to power disruptions.