ACFE Ghana to host second annual fraud conference in Accra

General News of Friday, 21 June 2024

Source: GNA

The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) Ghana Chapter is to host its second national fraud conference to promote collaboration and resilience against fraud and corruption.



The conference, themed "Elevating Integrity: Building a Fraud and Corruption Resilient Future," will feature experts and thought leaders sharing insights on creating robust systems and practices that uphold integrity.



Topics include fraud risks management, whistleblower protection, and the use of artificial intelligence in fraud prevention.



The event aims to foster a culture of integrity and provide a platform for networking and exchanging ideas to combat fraud and corruption.