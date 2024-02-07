ACP Agordzo accuses Defence Minister for orchestrating his arrest

General News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Benjamin Agordzo has accused the Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, of being behind his arrest.



Agordzo alleged that Nitiwul initiated his arrest after he shared information about Dr. Mac-Palm on a WhatsApp platform and expressed opinions on civil unrest and the Arab Spring.



Agordzo claimed that Nitiwul reposted his previous comments with additional words suggesting he must be brought to order, ultimately leading to his arrest.



He revealed these allegations during an interview on Citi TV's Face to Face with Umaru Sanda Amadu.



“A member of the government, a cabinet minister [Dominic Nitiwul], who is on Adam Bonaa’s WhatsApp platform quickly picked it. He initiated my arrest. I had spoken about the Arab Spring on the Adam Bonaa platform, and discussed civil unrest on Dr Mac-Palm’s platform, I spoke about the Arab Spring as well. When the arrests of the alleged coup makers were announced, we started discussing this same thing,”



“He came after me because he started this whole thing. I protested when he did that. I reported him to the administrator of the platform. The administrator contacted him, and we have it on chat. The administrator told him the platform is a free one where members express their opinions on security and therefore should stop what he was doing. Less than two weeks I was arrested,” Agordzo said.



ACP Agordzo insisted that Nitiwul initiated the case, and it began at the Defence Intelligence at Burma Camp under Nitiwul's supervision before being transferred to the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB). Agordzo challenged Nitiwul to confront him if he believed he was being defamed, asserting that he had no prior issues with the Defence Minister.



“He [Dominic Nitiwul] should take me on if he thinks it is flimsy, and I will prove my case. The investigation against me started at the Defence Intelligence at Burma Camp under the supervision of the same minister. Before the case was transferred to the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).”



“I don’t have any problem with him. Maybe he’s being vindictive, maybe he had something against me that I don’t know. He may not be comfortable with my opinions and decided to change my sitting place,” Agordzo added.