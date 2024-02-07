ACP Benjamin Agordzo recounts alleged mistreatment and human rights violation at NIB

General News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Retired ACP Benjamin Agordzo has detailed the alleged mistreatment he endured during his detention at the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).



Agordzo, who faced charges of conspiring to overthrow the government, expressed concern over the violation of his human rights.



Following his acquittal by the High Court on January 24, 2024, Agordzo revealed in an interview on Citi TV that he had been stripped naked on the night of his arrest. He asserted that his treatment was unfair and amounted to a violation of his human rights.



“I had to take off everything that I was wearing. They gave us some boxer shorts which were just dumped somewhere. I’m wondering whether they were even washed. I will say that the officers who handled me did their best. But that’s how they ought to act, and therefore they had to strip me and ensure that they collected everything from me. I was stripped naked and was not wearing anything. That night, my human rights were violated in several respects. You cannot treat me in that manner and just give me anything to wear,” he recounted.



Agordzo, along with the late Dr. Mac Palm and eight others, was charged in 2021 with conspiracy to commit high treason and high treason. While Agordzo was acquitted, six others were convicted, facing the death penalty by hanging.



During his interview, Agordzo questioned the actions of NIB officers, criticizing their failure to search his house and investigate his financial transactions after the arrest. He expressed disbelief at the lack of thorough investigation, given the severity of the allegations against him.



Despite his discomfort, Agordzo claimed he slept with a clear conscience during his five-day detention at NIB, rejecting the food provided as he did not trust the institution.