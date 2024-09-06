AEI demands live broadcast of IPAC meetings for voter roll integrity

General News of Friday, 6 September 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The African Electoral Institute (AEI) is advocating for unedited broadcasts of IPAC meetings to ensure transparency regarding Ghana's 2024 voter register.



AEI believes this will enhance accountability, reduce misinformation, and boost the credibility of the Electoral Commission (EC).



They argue that such transparency is crucial for maintaining trust and integrity in the electoral process, especially given the significance of the upcoming December 7, 2024 election for Ghana's democracy and stability.