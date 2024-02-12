AFCON 2023: Simon Adingra describes tournament as best moment of his career

General News of Monday, 12 February 2024

Source: CAF

Côte d'Ivoire youngster, Simon Adingra says the game against Nigeria in the final of TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023 was one of the best moments of his career.



The 22-year old assisted both goals for Cotê d’Ivoire and ended up as the TotalEnergies Man of the Match in the final game.



Adingra was unplayable on the flanks with his dribbles, runs and crosses that terrorised the Nigerian defense all evening.



The young sensation also credited the effort of his teammates in winning their third tittle in history.



"We did it together, we're Africa champions and it's incredible. I've just experienced one of the most beautiful moments of my life, and that's down to the effort of everyone in the team," he said.



The hosts turned things around from facing exit to ending up as champions of Africa.



