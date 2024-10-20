AGAG Obuasi Mine hands over a 20-seater ultra-modern washroom to residents of Anwiam

Regional News of Sunday, 20 October 2024

Source: obuasitoday.com

AngloGold Ashanti has built a 20-seater eco-friendly public toilet for the farming community of Anwiam, Obuasi, which had been struggling with poor sanitation and open defecation.



The project, costing GHC89,166.72, is part of the company’s 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan (SEDP) to improve health and well-being in host communities.



Residents had requested the facility during a needs assessment.



The company aims to empower people through such initiatives.



Anwiam’s leader expressed gratitude but also called for relocation of the community and more job opportunities due to mining impacts.