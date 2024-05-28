AMA, CoM SSA sign MoU to advance Urban Smart Energy initiatives

Regional News of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has signed an MoU with the Covenant of Mayors in Sub-Saharan Africa (CoM SSA) to implement Urban Smart Energy (USE) initiatives.



This partnership, ending by March 31, 2025, aims to install decentralized energy systems and enhance energy efficiency in municipal facilities.



Supported by the EU and Germany's BMZ, the collaboration includes workshops, training, and intercity projects.



Mayor Elizabeth Sackey emphasized its importance for Accra's climate agenda, while EU and GIZ officials praised AMA's leadership in sustainability.



The initiative aims to transform Accra into a more resilient and sustainable city.