AMA begins campaign to improve air quality in Accra

Health News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has disclosed that the focus of the 2024 Clean Ghana Campaign is geared towards enhancing air quality in the capital city.



This decision comes on the heels of Accra being identified by the recent IQAir index as the city with the poorest air quality globally.



During the launch of this year's campaign in Chorkor, Accra, on February 7, Florence Kuukyi, the Metropolitan Public Health Director, emphasized the significance of addressing air pollution in the city. Chorkor, a hotspot for air pollution due to the extensive production of smoked fish, was chosen as the inaugural location for the campaign.



"Today we are in Chorkor, a place where they process fish, and this year the theme we are putting before us is sensitization and education on how to mitigate air pollution through the help of the Breathe Accra Programme," Kuukyi told Joy News.



In an effort to improve air quality, the campaign will actively engage in identifying and highlighting individuals who violate sanitation laws in the metropolis. The AMA has employed eight air sensors to pinpoint air pollution hotspots, with areas like Chorkor, Agbogbloshie, Mambrobi, and Makola, engaged in extensive activities, already under close monitoring.



Emphasizing the commitment to education, Kuukyi affirmed that the AMA's efforts in these identified areas would contribute significantly to enhancing air quality not only locally but for the entirety of Accra.