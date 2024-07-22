AMA begins free mass birth registration for infants under 1 year

Regional News of Monday, 22 July 2024

Source: ama.gov.gh

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has launched a free mass birth registration for infants aged 0-12 months, running from July 22 to November 30, 2024.



This initiative aims to ensure every newborn in Accra is officially recorded, safeguarding their right to identity.



Designated registration points include all health facilities, delivery centres, and weighing centres in the metropolis.



Ludwig Mawuli Agbezuhlor, AMA's Births and Deaths Registrar, emphasized the program's role in bridging birth registration gaps, with a goal of registering 1,500 births in the first week.



Parents are urged to take advantage of this opportunity for their children's legal recognition.