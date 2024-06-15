AMA launches Digital Payment Platform for convenient revenue collection

Regional News of Saturday, 15 June 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has introduced a Centralised Digital Service and Payment Platform, revolutionizing its revenue collection process.



This system allows ratepayers to conveniently make payments from their homes or shops, replacing the inefficient manual methods, Myjoyonline reports.



Mayor Elisabeth Sackey is enthusiastic about this modernization, emphasizing its importance for the AMA's vision of market modernization and



Read full articleother development projects. She noted that the new system addresses traders' concerns about the manual collection process, encouraging more compliance.



Noble Atsu Ahadzi, Head of Budget at AMA, highlighted the system's benefits, including efficiency and transparency.



Ratepayers can now make payments and instantly receive receipts and business certificates by dialing 222323#, eliminating the need to visit AMA offices.



Traders in Okaishie, part of the pilot phase, praised the platform's convenience and security.



They now receive payment messages on their phones, which Sylvia Dzoboku of SYLTTEQ finds more secure. Joseph Letsa of Lexter Ghana Limited appreciates the ease but suggests a lower limit for cheque payments.



Charles Djan, 2nd Vice President of GUTA, commended the innovation, noting that it enhances legitimacy and removes the stress of visiting AMA offices.