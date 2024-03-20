AMA re-elects Paa Joe as Presiding Member for fourth term

Regional News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has demonstrated its confidence and support by re-electing Hon. Alfred Asiedu Adjei, also known as 'Paa Joe', as its Presiding Member (PM) for an unprecedented fourth consecutive term.



Following a transparent and rigorous voting process on Monday, March 18th, 2024, at the Omanye Aba Hall of the AMA, Mr. Adjei secured 26 ‘yes’ votes out of 29 cast. This landslide victory reaffirms his status as a seasoned leader and a trusted figure within the assembly.



In his acceptance speech, Mr. Asiedu expressed gratitude for the trust and confidence placed in him by assembly members and pledged to continue serving with dedication, integrity, and transparency to promote good governance and accountability.



Mr. Asiedu outlined his priorities, which include enhancing collaboration with stakeholders, addressing challenges, and implementing innovative solutions to improve the lives of Accra's residents.



He emphasized the importance of investments in education, healthcare, transportation, and other essential services to enhance the overall quality of life in Accra.



Recognizing the urgency of addressing rapid urbanization and environmental concerns, Mr. Asiedu called for concerted efforts to ensure that Accra remains a vibrant, sustainable, and inclusive city for all its residents.



He urged all members of the AMA to embody values of integrity, accountability, and teamwork, emphasizing the importance of supporting the Mayor's vision for a brighter future for Accra.



Moreover, Mr. Asiedu acknowledged the pivotal role of traditional authorities, particularly the Ga Traditional Council (GTC), in shaping Accra's social, cultural, and economic landscape. He pledged to collaborate closely with the council to drive developmental initiatives aimed at securing a brighter future for the Ga community.



Finally, Mr. Asiedu called upon the staff of the AMA to leverage their expertise and creativity to devise innovative, sustainable, and inclusive solutions to address the city's myriad challenges, signaling a collective effort towards progress and prosperity for Accra.