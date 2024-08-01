AMA selects 12 projects for funding under Accra Youth Climate Action Fund

Regional News of Thursday, 1 August 2024

Source: ama.gov.gh

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has selected 12 projects for funding under the Accra Youth Climate Action Fund (AYCAF), an initiative launched in April 2024 with support from Bloomberg Philanthropies.



The projects include youth-led recycling, waste reduction programs, climate change education, mangrove restoration, and sustainable climate financing.



The initiative aims to empower young people in Accra to engage in climate action and sustainability, promoting community engagement, solid waste optimization, and sustainable transportation.



The AMA hopes these projects will foster innovation, enhance climate resilience, and develop future environmental leaders in Accra.