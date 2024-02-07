AMA to take control of new Korle Bu hospital morgue

General News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) is set to take control of the newly constructed mortuary at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) in Accra.



According to a report by Graphic Online, the facility will be repurposed to serve as a city morgue, focusing on preserving unidentified bodies, following the completion of the hospital's centennial celebrations' mortuary construction project.



The KBTH Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah, revealed that the new morgue project is part of a private-public partnership initiative.



Stressing the need for a city morgue in Accra, Dr. Ampomah explained that it would address the challenges posed by unidentified bodies, hit-and-run victims, and abandoned corpses, providing a dedicated space for forensic analysis and DNA identification of the deceased's relatives.



He highlighted the existing practice of sending unidentified dead individuals to medical facilities like Korle Bu and Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospitals due to the absence of dedicated city morgues in the country.



Dr. Ampomah emphasized that hospitals were burdened with the costs of refrigerating unidentified bodies and organizing mass funerals, often with limited resources.



Furthermore, he mentioned the hospital's plan to renovate the endoscopy department, establish a pediatric oncology unit, build a new 24-hour pharmacy annex, and rename the diet therapy department to the Nutrition and Dietetics Department.



As part of the centennial celebrations, various events, including public talks, outreach initiatives, awards ceremonies, fundraising activities, Remembrance Day, a float, homecoming, and an innovation conference, are scheduled.



Dr. Ampomah appealed to individuals and corporate entities for support in realizing these initiatives for the hospital's continued growth and service to the community.