AMA trains fishmongers on essential techniques for fish handling, hygiene

Regional News of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has held a three-day training program for fishmongers at Agbogbloshie market in collaboration with USAID's Feed the Future program.



The training, part of the Safe Fish Certification Licensing Scheme, focused on best practices in fish handling, preservation, storage, and hygiene.



The program included workshops, demonstrations, and informational sessions on health certificates, water quality, pest control, packaging, and record-keeping.



Florence Kuukyi, Head of Public Health at AMA, emphasized the initiative's aim to establish a model fish processing market in Accra to ensure food safety and improve the fishing industry's standards.