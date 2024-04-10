APC opts out of Ejisu by-election

Politics of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Hassan Ayariga, the founder and chairman of the All People's Congress (APC), has declared that his party will not field a candidate for the forthcoming Ejisu by-election, slated for April 30th.



The by-election was necessitated by the untimely passing of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP), John Kumah, who died on March 7th at the age of 45 after a period of illness.



During an interview on Asaase Radio's Big Bulletin on April 9th, Ayariga expressed his party's condolences and solidarity with the NPP, affirming their decision not to contest the by-election.



"We believe that the incident is a tragedy and we don’t believe that it is an opportunity for any political party or anybody else to contest for that seat," Ayariga stated.



He further explained, "The reason why we are not putting a candidate [is] we want to leave the seat and the space for the NPP to put a candidate. We are sympathizing with the NPP and not [presenting] a candidate for the election now; that is our point, that is our stance."