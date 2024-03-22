ASA Savings and Loans conducts free health screening for Kaneshie Zongo residents

Health News of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

ASA Savings and Loans Limited, as part of its corporate social responsibility, organized a free health screening exercise benefiting nearly 200 residents of Kaneshie Zongo market in the Ablekuma Central Municipality and surrounding areas.



The screening, which covered ailments such as diabetes, eye issues, malaria, blood pressure, hepatitis B, breast cancer, and cholesterol, aimed to give back to the community and provide essential health services to the residents.



During the exercise, participants received free medication, and those with identified complications were referred to appropriate health facilities for further diagnosis and care.



Rahman Akugri, Head of the medical team from Modern Care Clinic, reported that out of the screened individuals, 38 were hypertensive, 12 had diabetes, nine tested positive for malaria, and 42 exhibited eye allergy conjunctivitis.



However, the majority were deemed generally healthy, with medications and medical advice provided to those needing further attention.



The initiative received commendation from Akugri, who praised ASA Savings and Loans Limited for its consistent efforts in addressing the health needs of its clients and the communities where it operates.