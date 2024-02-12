ASEPA director criticises NMC Chairman for opposing GJA's media blacklist directive

General News of Monday, 12 February 2024

Mensah Thompson, the Executive Director of the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), has criticised Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo, Chairman of the National Media Commission (NMC), for his disagreement with the Ghana Journalists Association's (GJA) directive to blacklist Members of Parliament accused of assaulting journalists.



The GJA's directive specifically targeted MPs Hawa Koomson and Farouk Mahama, both accused of assaulting journalists. However, Ayeboafo, the NMC Chairman, deemed the directive "dysfunctional and unproductive," advocating for legal avenues to address such incidents.



Mensah Thompson expressed disappointment with Ayeboafo's stance, labelling him as a failed journalist who fails to acknowledge assaults against his former colleagues.



Thompson, an interview on Breakfast Daily on Citi TV, criticised Ayeboafo, stating, "So you people, they are beating you, they are not paying you well, they are disrespecting you, you rise to the position when you can take decisions to protect your fellow members, look at the ridiculousness of the things he is saying. That I should sit down for somebody to come to my house, come and attack me, come and beat me to a pulp, the following day I should give the same person a platform to come and talk, according to this man, a former journalist, he should be ashamed of himself."