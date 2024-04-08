ASEPA invokes RTI law to uncover TOR-Sentuo connection

General News of Monday, 8 April 2024

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has urged both Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) and Sentuo Oil Refinery to provide clarity on their relationship amid speculation about the alleged sale of TOR to Sentuo.



ASEPA's Executive Director, Mensah Thompson, disclosed receiving a whistle-blower alert from a TOR insider regarding a meeting between TOR management and Sentuo Oil Refinery Ltd. on April 4, sparking concerns about a potential sale.



According to ASEPA, the meeting reportedly lasted several hours at TOR premises, followed by celebrations at Sentuo Oil Refinery Ltd. However, neither entity has officially addressed the matter in the media.



In response, ASEPA plans to invoke the Right to Information Law to compel TOR and Sentuo Oil Refinery to disclose the nature of their relationship, whether TOR has been sold to Sentuo, or if management responsibilities have shifted.



Furthermore, ASEPA emphasized TOR's obligation to uphold transparency standards in line with Ghanaian law, urging full disclosure of the April 4th meeting's content and its implications for TOR's future.



