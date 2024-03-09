ASWIM backs Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey's candidacy for Commonwealth Secretary-General

General News of Saturday, 9 March 2024

On the occasion of the 2024 International Women's Day, the Association of Women in the Media (ASWIM) has officially endorsed the candidacy of Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey for the position of Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations.



ASWIM expressed confidence in Madam Botchwey's ability to bring pride to Ghana if elected to the esteemed international office following the end of the current Secretary-General, Baroness Patricia Scotland's tenure.



In a statement issued by ASWIM's President, Mrs. Mavis Kitcher, the association congratulated Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang for her re-nomination as the Running Mate for the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama. The endorsement of Madam Botchwey's candidacy aligns with ASWIM's commitment to supporting and promoting women in leadership positions.



However, the statement also expressed concern about the persistently low representation of women in decision-making roles in Ghana. Mrs. Kitcher highlighted the need to address this imbalance in Parliament, executive leadership, local government, public boards, and other decision-making levels.



ASWIM emphasized the importance of removing barriers and stereotypes that hinder women from reaching crucial decision-making positions.



The statement called for accelerated actions to promote gender equality in Ghana, urging media organizations and women's groups to identify and support competent female candidates in the 2024 General Election. Mrs. Kitcher emphasized the significance of passing the Affirmative Action Bill in Parliament to propel the attainment of gender equality and make society more inclusive.



The theme for this year's International Women's Day, as designated by the United Nations, is "Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress." ASWIM's endorsement and call for increased female representation reflect their commitment to advancing the role of women in decision-making and celebrating achievements on the global stage.