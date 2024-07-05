You are here: HomeNews2024 07 05Article 1957328

General News of Friday, 5 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

ATC Ghana warns of possible service disruption for Telecel users

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Telecel Ghana Telecel Ghana

ATC Ghana has announced potential service disruptions for users on the Telecel network.

The disruptions stem from ATC Ghana's inability to continue powering Telecel’s equipment due to Telecel's failure to meet its contractual obligations.

Despite extensive negotiations and informing the National Communications Authority (NCA), ATC Ghana can no longer afford the electricity and diesel needed to service Telecel’s equipment,

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment