ATL Management refutes staff sit-down strike claims

General News of Saturday, 17 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The staff of Akosombo Textiles Limited have been accused of going on a sit-down strike, but the management has denied these allegations.



According to media reports, the employees are demanding unpaid salaries, outstanding allowances from 2021, and are concerned about the dismantling and sale of company machinery.



However, the management has insisted that the factory is operating normally and there is no ongoing strike. They have also assured customers that production is continuing without any disruption. Furthermore, the management has pledged to address labour issues promptly.



In a brief statement, the company has highlighted its recent investments in new machinery, such as a biomass boiler and advanced printing machines, to improve efficiency and meet market demands.



The management of Akosombo Industrial Co. Ltd has reiterated that there is no strike at the factory and that they remain committed to resolving any labour issues that may arise.