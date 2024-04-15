ATU Science lab department sensitised TVET students on career paths

Regional News of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: GNA

The Science Laboratory Technology department of Accra Technical University (ATU) has sensitised students of Teshie Technical Training Centre and Teshie St. John’s Senior High School.



The initiative was to introduce the students to the operations of the University and also provide career paths for their future work.



The department mounted a set-up of its equipment and introduced the students to hands-on experience of its operations.



The department donated laboratory equipment to both schools aimed at giving back to society.



Mr Kojo Ayittey, Outreach Committee Chairman, Science Laboratory Department ATU, said they shared a commitment to the power of education.



“Education is not just about acquiring knowledge; it is about igniting curiosity, fostering critical thinking, and empowering individuals to reach their full potential,” he said.



The initiative, he stated, was to bridge gaps, reach out to students who may not have easy access to learning opportunities, and make education inclusive and accessible to all.



“Through these efforts, we plant seeds of possibility in young minds, sparking their imagination and fueling their dreams.



“We believe that every child, regardless of their background, deserves the chance to learn, grow, and thrive,” he said.



He said the University would continue to be champions of knowledge, advocates for equality, and architects of a brighter future to build a resilient economy.



Dr. Phyllis Naa Yarley Otu, Head of Department, Science Laboratory Technology, ATU, underscored the importance of education, agriculture, and industrial systems to propel economic development.



“We need to develop suitable technologies for local community needs and expand our advisory roles to the government and industries,” he said.



She said the department was determined to encourage young scientists, especially females, to consider the prospects and possible impact of their studies and contribute to the nation’s development.



Mrs Mabel Asare, Principal, Teshie Technical Training Centre, commended the University for the donation and the opportunity to interact with the students.