ATU collaborates with Accra Marriott Hotel for practical training of students

Source: GNA

The Accra Technical University (ATU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Accra Marriott Hotel for the practical training of students in Hotel, Catering and Institutional Management.



The agreement, which spans three years, is also to develop industry-relevant curricula and provide access to any faculty member of ATU for research purposes.



The initiative will provide an opportunity for the staff of the Accra Marriott Hotel to be certified by ATU for having fulfilled the minimum credit hours in addition to their practical working experiences.



Professor Amevi Acakpovi, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of ATU, signed for the University while Mr Luciano Scelza, the General Manager of the Accra Marriott Hotel, signed on behalf of the hotel company.



The parties are expected to regularly monitor and review their activities under the MOU and evaluate the results of the implementation to ascertain whether the purpose and areas of cooperation have been achieved.



This will enable the parties to formulate recommendations to improve continuous cooperation and future activities.



Prof Acakpovi, speaking at the ceremony in Accra, said the partnership would be a dynamic synergy to benefit the students, faculty, and wider community in the enhancement of the hospitality industry.



“Our students are at the heart of the partnership.



“We aim to provide them with unparalleled opportunities for practical training, internships, and real-world experiences to excel in the competitive hospitality sector,” he said.



The partnership, the Professor stressed, would facilitate knowledge exchange and professional development for the University’s faculty.



“Working closely with Marriott’s team of experts, our educators will gain insights into the latest industry trends, innovations, and best practices,” he said.



Mr Scelza, on his part, expressed satisfaction about the collaboration in making a difference in the hospitality industry.



He described the partnership as the first and more to come to ensure that students and faculty gain relevant practical exposure to keep them abreast of developments and practices.



The General Manager said the University was chosen because of its impeccable success in technical and vocational education to develop the manpower of young talents.



“We are not only giving jobs to the students but also career guidance and on-the-job training for students in the industry,” he said.