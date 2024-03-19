AU Peace and Security Council Chair urges action against military takeovers in Africa

General News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Ambassador Emilia Ndinelao Mkusa, leading the African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council in March 2024, has voiced serious concerns about the resurgence of military coups in Africa, emphasizing the need for concerted efforts to address their root causes.



Expressing the AU's firm stance against military takeovers, Ambassador Mkusa highlighted the importance of upholding democratic principles, good governance, and transparent elections as outlined in Article five of the AU Charter.



Speaking at the opening of the Second Accra Reflection Forum on Monday, themed "Robust Responses, Deepening Democracy, Sustainable Security," President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo inaugurated the two-day event.



Ambassador Mkusa called on African leaders to strengthen governance structures, promote economic empowerment, and create opportunities for youth employment, warning that failure to address issues like election manipulation and unconstitutional term extensions could perpetuate democratic challenges.



The forum aims to facilitate candid discussions on the root causes of military takeovers in Africa and to devise effective strategies to combat them. It comes against the backdrop of six military coups in Africa since 2022, leading to the AU's suspension of the countries involved and imposition of sanctions.



Ms. Damilien Larbi Tchintchibidja, Vice Chairperson of the ECOWAS Commission, emphasized the importance of inclusivity in decision-making processes to prevent military takeovers.



The forum agenda includes topics such as the state of democracy in Africa, the implementation of Accra and Malabo Declarations, and strategies to safeguard democracy on the continent.



Participants include government officials, policymakers, civil society organizations, and development partners, all committed to advancing democratic governance and strengthening the rule of law in Africa.



The Second Reflection Forum in Accra demonstrates the AU's unwavering commitment to promoting peace, security, and good governance across Africa.