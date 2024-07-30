AU endorses Akufo-Addo’s proposal for increased mobile money interoperability across Africa

General News of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Source: GNA

The African Union (AU) has endorsed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s proposal for mobile money interoperability across Africa.



The proposal, considered a crucial step toward the continent’s economic integration, seeks to facilitate smooth economic transactions, and increase intra-Africa trade and development.



The AU Heads of State and Government made the decision after President Akufo-Addo presented two reports for consideration during the Union’s Sixth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of Regional Economic Communities in Accra last weekend.