Source: GNA

AU endorses Akufo-Addo’s proposal for increased mobile money interoperability across Africa

The African Union (AU) has endorsed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s proposal for mobile money interoperability across Africa.

The proposal, considered a crucial step toward the continent’s economic integration, seeks to facilitate smooth economic transactions, and increase intra-Africa trade and development.

The AU Heads of State and Government made the decision after President Akufo-Addo presented two reports for consideration during the Union’s Sixth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of Regional Economic Communities in Accra last weekend.

