Source: www.mint.gov.gh

AU validates groundbreaking action plan to harness migration for Africa’s development

The African Union (AU) has validated a significant action plan to implement the Global Compact for Migration (GCM).

This decision was made during a two-day meeting in Accra, Ghana, where senior officials from AU member states finalized the continent's strategy for managing migration.

The plan focuses on improving migration governance, protecting migrants' rights, and harnessing the economic benefits of migration.

Mrs. Doreen Annan from Ghana’s Ministry of the Interior called it a major milestone, highlighting the AU's commitment to making migration a positive force for Africa's development.

