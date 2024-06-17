Abandoned patient in bush: 'The hospital took absolute responsibility' - Dr. Prah

General News of Monday, 17 June 2024

Dr. Prah George Kwame, Medical Director and Consultant- Trauma and Orth. for Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital, has released an incident report addressing claims of a patient allegedly abandoned in a bush after receiving care at the health facility.



The patient, per the report, was struck by an unknown driver on May 29 and was admitted following coordination between



According to Dr. Kwame, the hospital provided full medical care, including casting Plaster of Paris (POP) on both lower limbs due to tibia fractures, and covered all related expenses.



Emphasizing the hospital's commitment to patient welfare, Dr. Kwame stated, "The hospital took absolute responsibility for feeding, medication, and housekeeping of the patient."



After six days, the patient was discharged on June 3, 2024, in good health. Conversations with the Social Welfare Officer revealed the patient was from Gomoa Ojobi. The hospital arranged for her safe return, coordinating with the National Ambulance Service, the Social Welfare Officer, and other hospital staff, the report stated.



The plan was confirmed by the Social Welfare Officer at Ojobi, who agreed to take over the patient's care.



Dr. Kwame explained, "A consensus was reached by the two social welfare officers to send her back to Gomoa Ojobi. The hospital Ambulance, accompanied by the social welfare officer and hospital staff, was detailed to transport her to her preferred destination.”



The patient was dressed appropriately and provided with a wheelchair for her journey.



Despite these efforts, the Ghana Health Service has initiated a 5-member committee to investigate the alleged abandonment.



Dr. Kwame defended the hospital’s actions, asserting, "The hospital is operated by well-trained health professionals and will not for a moment misconduct themselves to dent the corporate image of the Ghana Health Service and its own image as a secondary referral facility."



He highlighted the hospital’s history of providing compassionate care and ensuring patients' safe return to their communities.