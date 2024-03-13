Abelenkpe residents express discomfort over congestion caused by Canadian visa applicants

General News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Residents of Abelenkpe in the Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly of the Greater Accra Region are expressing dissatisfaction with the congestion caused by a large crowd of Canadian visa applicants in their community.



According to the Daily Graphic, the Baptist Convention Building, which hosts the visa application centre, regularly experiences long queues of individuals and their families waiting outdoors for their turn.



The lack of parking space, sanitation facilities, and seating areas for waiting applicants has created environmental hazards and discomfort for residents.



Leonora Agyarko-Kyeremanten, a spokesperson for the residents, described the situation as a nuisance that required immediate attention, noting that the community had become unsuitable for its intended purpose due to the congestion.



David Shokry, the Senior Resource Management Officer at the International Organization for Migration (IOM), which hosts the Canadian visa application centre, attributed the congestion to applicants arriving early with their families and friends.



He mentioned that the IOM had acquired a new, more spacious facility in Accra to accommodate the teeming visa applicants comfortably.



The residents are calling for measures to address the congestion and its associated challenges, emphasizing the need for better facilities and management to minimize the impact on the community.