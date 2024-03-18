Abena Osei-Asare declares unwavering support for Bawumia's presidential bid

Politics of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Abena Osei-Asare, the Minister of State designate at the Finance Ministry, has reiterated her steadfast dedication to securing the victory of Vice President and NPP Flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in the forthcoming 2024 election.



During her ministerial vetting session, responding to queries regarding a news article where she reportedly expressed her commitment to Dr. Bawumia's election, the Atiwa East MP affirmed her stance.



When pressed further on the extent of her loyalty to those statements, the Deputy Finance Minister emphasized her allegiance to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), emphasizing her responsibility to ensure the triumph of the party's flagbearer.



"Yes! That is my focus, and that is what I am working towards. And I’ll do everything in my power to make that happen," she stated.



"As a member of the NPP party, our flagbearer is Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, so I will ensure that I utilize all available resources and efforts to secure his victory in the 2024 elections."



"I have recently been elected as the parliamentary candidate for the Atiwa East constituency. Therefore, I am fully committed to working diligently alongside the people of Atiwa East to ensure Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerges victorious in this election," she emphasized.