Abigail Acheampong wins National Short Story Writing competition

General News of Friday, 5 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Abigail Dwamenaa Acheampong, a first-year student of Odorgonno Senior High School has won the maiden edition of the EMERALD National Short Story Writing Competition.



The former pupil of Blissful Home Academy in Kasoa, won the competition with her story THE LAST DANCE. Miss Acheampong won the Award when she was in JHS basic nine (9) last year. 'Abigail garnered 72 points to place first in the competition.



In an interview with the media, Miss Acheampong appealed to publishers to help publish her story into a book for book lovers to have access to her story.



Presenting the prize to the winner in Accra, Mr. Abeiku Sagoe, a seasoned Ghanaian Author and playwright on behalf of the organisers commended the teenager and said the sky is just the starting point of her writing career. Other participants were also awarded.



The competition was sponsored by BIC, Cowbell, Author Bethel and Nana Phreeman.