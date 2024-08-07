Abinkyi market demolition: NDC condemns gov’t inaction over demolition of traders’ shops

Politics of Wednesday, 7 August 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has criticized the government for failing to address the recent demolition of over 700 traders' shops at the Abinkyi Market (Afia Kobi Market) in the Ashanti Region.



The demolition, executed by a private developer, has left many traders without a livelihood.



Despite appeals to the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) and local officials, no action has been taken.



The NDC condemned the inaction and promised to rebuild the market if elected.



Some affected traders, including NPP supporters, have expressed their discontent and threatened to vote against the ruling party in the upcoming elections.