Ablakwa accuses Bawumia’s senior policy advisor of seizing state land

Politics of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has accused Vice President Bawumia’s Senior Policy Advisor, Prof. Kwaku Appiah-Adu, of seizing Ghana Prisons Service land at Roman Ridge.



Ablakwa claims Appiah-Adu, also blamed for mismanaging La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, is using national security operatives to demolish a fence securing the land and has taken the Prisons Service to court.



The Prisons Service and Attorney General are appealing against Appiah-Adu's actions.



Ablakwa decried the sale of state assets and praised former President John Mahama for pledging to investigate and reclaim looted lands if re-elected.