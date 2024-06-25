Ablakwa accuses Bawumia’s senior policy advisor of seizing state land

Politics of Tuesday, 25 June 2024
Source: classfmonline.com
North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has accused Vice President Bawumia’s Senior Policy Advisor, Prof. Kwaku Appiah-Adu, of seizing Ghana Prisons Service land at Roman Ridge.
Ablakwa claims Appiah-Adu, also blamed for mismanaging La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, is using national security operatives to demolish a fence securing the land and has taken the Prisons Service to court.
The Prisons Service and Attorney General are appealing against Appiah-Adu's actions.
Ablakwa decried the sale of state assets and praised former President John Mahama for pledging to investigate and reclaim looted lands if re-elected.