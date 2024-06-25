You are here: HomeNews2024 06 25Article 1954070

Source: classfmonline.com

Ablakwa accuses Bawumia's senior policy advisor of seizing state land

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has accused Vice President Bawumia’s Senior Policy Advisor, Prof. Kwaku Appiah-Adu, of seizing Ghana Prisons Service land at Roman Ridge.

Ablakwa claims Appiah-Adu, also blamed for mismanaging La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, is using national security operatives to demolish a fence securing the land and has taken the Prisons Service to court.

The Prisons Service and Attorney General are appealing against Appiah-Adu's actions.

Ablakwa decried the sale of state assets and praised former President John Mahama for pledging to investigate and reclaim looted lands if re-elected.

