Ablakwa attributes passport fee hike to lack of competitive procurement

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has highlighted the lack of competitive procurement practices within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as the cause behind the recent hike in passport fees.



Ablakwa raised concerns about the monopoly granted to a single entity for printing passport booklets, arguing that such exclusivity does not serve the public's best interests.



He emphasized the necessity of introducing competition into the procurement process, suggesting that it would lead to a reduction in passport application fees, ultimately benefiting citizens.



These remarks come following the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' announcement of a significant increase in passport fees.



Currently, a 48-page booklet costs GH¢800, while expedited 32-page applications are priced at GH¢700. Standard 32-page booklets are available for GH¢500, with the 48-page variant priced at GH¢644.



During an interview on Metro TV, Ablakwa criticized the lack of competition in passport printing, attributing it to the unnecessary rise in costs for Ghanaian citizens.



"The big issue here is procurement. Did you know that in the entire passport printing business, we don't really open it up to make it competitive, and that is the reason for a lot of the costs we have to bear?



"We could pay less if we allowed for competitive tendering. If we allowed the procurement to be competitive. We need to discuss these matters.



"Why should it be that only one entity is reserved for them? Why is it their exclusive domain? We are giving this country to a certain business, why? And it's the ordinary Ghanaian who suffers. Why can't we open up the process for competition?" he questioned.